Student athletes rally to begin winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Student athletes along with their friends and families gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to call for government leaders to allow high school winter sports to start immediately.

Some students who attended the rally live in cities that boarder other states. They say they are envious of their friends across the state line who are in the thick of their seasons.

“Pretty much all of the other sports in the country are playing. We just have to look at people that live on the boarder that live five miles away. Just look and say, ‘If I lived 6 miles that way I could play basketball everyday. I could play in a gym with my mask off and do what I love.’ I think that’s very unfair,” said Mary Lengemann of Imlay High School.

At a House Oversight Committee meeting Michigan State Representative David LaGrand explained he believes high school sports are too dangerous with the new COVID variant.

“There’s data that shows that it’s more deadly. Not just more contagious, more deadly. A high school sports football game on a Friday night in a small community involves everybody in that small town congregating. It involves bubbles breaking,” he said.

Many of the student athletes stated even if it requires them to wear a mask while playing their sport, they’re willing to do it.

“We are willing to do anything. We’re willing to wear the mask. We’re willing to social distance. Just let us play,” said Grace Williamson of - Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has banned winter sports through February 21st.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.