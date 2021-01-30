Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Emma Sanger

Published: Jan. 29, 2021
Sponsored. An interview with Emma Sanger, MS, Speech-Language Pathologist, Sparrow Hospital

Speech-Language Pathologist Emma Sanger discusses Sparrow’s multi-disciplinary approach to treating individuals with various speech and swallowing disorders due to stroke, neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, head and neck cancer, and more.

For more information about these types of services, talk to your primary care provider.

