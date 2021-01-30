Advertisement

Michigan announces over 1,300 new cases of coronavirus Saturday

(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, January 30, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,358 new coronavirus cases in the state of Michigan and 104 new deaths linked to the virus.

State totals now rise to 559,241 cases and 14,601 deaths after today’s report. 93 of today’s deaths announced were part of a Vital Records review by the MDHHS.

Daily cases numbers now appear to be on the decline, as the average number of cases per day has been averaging around 1,500 cases per day, with high case numbers around 1,800 and low case numbers being around 1,400.

This is an improvement compared to a few weeks ago where cases averaged around 2,000 cases per day.

Total testing has also been on the decline since the end of November. Testing has averaged between 20,000 and 50,000 per day since November 20, 2020.

Ingham County reports 14,378 cases and 254 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,700 cases and 196 deaths.

Clinton County reported 4,238 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reported 5,349 cases and 128 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,385 cases and 71 deaths.

But the good news is, Michigan reports 481,801 people have recovered from COVID-19. This number is updated weekly.

