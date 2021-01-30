Advertisement

Ingham County Parks seeing more visitors during pandemic

(WILX)
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Parks are seeing record turnout this year as many look for ways to get out of the house during the pandemic. This winter, snow tubing is all the rage at the area parks.

“We are sold out at Hawk Island through March, the middle of March,” said Tim Morgan, Director of Ingham County Parks.

But not to worry, there’s still time to get in on the tubing or cross-country skiing fun at Burchfield or Lake Lansing north.

“If you don’t have your reservations, then you need to go to Burchfield. Parks are essential services to the welfare of the public,” said

And an increase in visitors by a quarter of a million in 2020 is proof of just that.

Isabel and Allie Muschong are sisters who’ve been attending the parks since they were little.

“Just because of the pandemic we’ve been coming here a lot, especially in the winter because we didn’t realize just how gorgeous it is here,” said Isabel.

“I definitely appreciate it more than ever this year since we don’t get out of the house a lot anymore and it’s kind of just an escape from reality,” said Allie.

And if you want to escape reality with your family, you can trust that the parks will do everything they can to keep you and your family safe with masks and extra staff on hand. Just don’t forget to pack a snack.

“We do not sell any snacks or refreshments. That’s part of the COVID restrictions,” said Tim Morgan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the GameStop stock controversy?
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
Adrian Dominican Sisters
Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State

Latest News

City of Portland
City of Portland concerned about flooding after 2019 ice jam
Tiny houses built for student parents
Tiny houses built for student parents
Knowing the side effects of the vaccine
Knowing the side effects of the vaccine
Justice for killed service dog
Justice for killed service dog