Ingham County Parks seeing more visitors during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Parks are seeing record turnout this year as many look for ways to get out of the house during the pandemic. This winter, snow tubing is all the rage at the area parks.

“We are sold out at Hawk Island through March, the middle of March,” said Tim Morgan, Director of Ingham County Parks.

But not to worry, there’s still time to get in on the tubing or cross-country skiing fun at Burchfield or Lake Lansing north.

“If you don’t have your reservations, then you need to go to Burchfield. Parks are essential services to the welfare of the public,” said

And an increase in visitors by a quarter of a million in 2020 is proof of just that.

Isabel and Allie Muschong are sisters who’ve been attending the parks since they were little.

“Just because of the pandemic we’ve been coming here a lot, especially in the winter because we didn’t realize just how gorgeous it is here,” said Isabel.

“I definitely appreciate it more than ever this year since we don’t get out of the house a lot anymore and it’s kind of just an escape from reality,” said Allie.

And if you want to escape reality with your family, you can trust that the parks will do everything they can to keep you and your family safe with masks and extra staff on hand. Just don’t forget to pack a snack.

“We do not sell any snacks or refreshments. That’s part of the COVID restrictions,” said Tim Morgan.

