COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A COVID-19 increase at Michigan State University has prompted the university to issue what officials call an “enhanced physical distancing period.”

Starting Sunday, January 31 until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 13, students the two week period, students living on campus must remain in their rooms unless they are:

Picking up meals Attending an in-person class Doing research or going to work Getting a COVID test Getting medical care Conducting outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer” Accessing the internet

According to the University, students are not allowed to have visitors in their rooms.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.