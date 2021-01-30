COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A COVID-19 increase at Michigan State University has prompted the university to issue what officials call an “enhanced physical distancing period.”
Starting Sunday, January 31 until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 13, students the two week period, students living on campus must remain in their rooms unless they are:
- Picking up meals
- Attending an in-person class
- Doing research or going to work
- Getting a COVID test
- Getting medical care
- Conducting outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”
- Accessing the internet
According to the University, students are not allowed to have visitors in their rooms.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.