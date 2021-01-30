Advertisement

COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms

Michigan State University sees decrease in COVID-19 cases.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A COVID-19 increase at Michigan State University has prompted the university to issue what officials call an “enhanced physical distancing period.”

Starting Sunday, January 31 until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 13, students the two week period, students living on campus must remain in their rooms unless they are:

  1. Picking up meals
  2. Attending an in-person class
  3. Doing research or going to work
  4. Getting a COVID test
  5. Getting medical care
  6. Conducting outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”
  7. Accessing the internet

According to the University, students are not allowed to have visitors in their rooms.

