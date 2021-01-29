Wrestlers are anxiously waiting for season, training without contact

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is putting restrictions on winter contact sports and preventing them from full-contact practices until Feb. 21. This includes wrestling, which has the closest contact out of all of them. These athletes are trying to stay safe and in shape until they actually compete.

“It’s super difficult because of course we’re waiting to hear, and things get pushed back, and that gets a little bit deflating,” said Mason Wrestling Head Coach Brian Martel.

In a pandemic world where sports are changing, wrestlers had to adjust and they knew it would be difficult.

“The challenges of masks and social distancing, it just doesn’t... It’s not natural, especially for our sport,” said Martel.

With the state of Michigan’s orders, they’re willing to do what they can to get on the mat. In the meantime, they have to figure out ways to stay in shape.

“I’ve just been working out a lot,” said Mason Wrestler Justin Pressley. “Before the season started, I was going to the gym and working out with friends trying to get in shape for the season.”

“Just a lot of basic conditioning stuff because wrestling is a lot of conditioning too,” said AJ Martel, Brian’s son. “Lining up across from your partner with space, because it kind of simulates the wrestling even though you’re not.”

At the college level, other states could show us the future for Michigan competition. Former MSU wrestling coach and now Campbell University Associate head coach Wynn Michalak is now in North Carolina. He says they’re doing full-contact and competing, but things are a little different.

“Not having a mask on when we’re working out or competing with other athletes is standard for us,” said Michalak. “Anybody that does come into our room or is closely related and works with our athletes on a daily basis or semi-daily basis is getting tested three times a week.”

Masks are required here in Michigan and although wrestling has a ton of body-to-body contact, contact tracing in this sport is easier compared to others with fewer athletes and limitations on matches.

“We really only have to contact trace to one person on the team. We don’t have to switch partners. We can stay 10 to 15 feet away from other groups, and we’re just working with that one person,” said Michalak. “So if someone in a different group has COVID and contact traces with them, it doesn’t necessarily take out the other groups.”

In Michigan, high school teams are hoping for similar solutions. For now, they’ll continue to condition.

“As much as we can talk to the kids about handling what you can do, what you can take care of, making sure you’re taking care of your school stuff, you’re taking care of your friends and family,” said Coach Martel. “That’s just so important to us right now and I think as we get together as a group and we do more things as a group, the kids really understand that, yeah, we really need to be here.”

