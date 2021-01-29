Advertisement

The Weeknd investing $7 million in Super Bowl LV performance

Get ready for a very flashy Super Bowl Half Time Show.
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL, Pepsi, and Roc Nation announced on Nov. 12 that the three-time Grammy winner will perform at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.(GRABOWSKI | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Weeknd’s manager says the Grammy-winning artist is investing $7 million of his own money into his performance.

Billboard magazine reports organizers are covering the usual costs but, the artist is spending extra to bring his vision to life.

His team says the show will be “cinematic” to reach people watching from home. He has been working with his record label, XO, for months to put together the performance. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is curating the performance.

The Weeknd is known for going all out to make his music resonate. To highlight his work he recently spent a year showing up to events with a fake bruised face, bandages, and, later, faux plastic surgery results.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer said in a statement when it was first announced. “I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

Super Bowl LV between the championship-defending Kansas City Chiefs and hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
What is the GameStop stock controversy?
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Adrian Dominican Sisters
Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
Postal Service releases 44th Black Heritage stamp
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time...
Lowe’s announces bonuses, plans to hire 50,000
French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower.
France considering a third lockdown