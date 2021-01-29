The Weeknd investing $7 million in Super Bowl LV performance

(WILX) - The Weeknd’s manager says the Grammy-winning artist is investing $7 million of his own money into his performance.

Billboard magazine reports organizers are covering the usual costs but, the artist is spending extra to bring his vision to life.

His team says the show will be “cinematic” to reach people watching from home. He has been working with his record label, XO, for months to put together the performance. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is curating the performance.

The Weeknd is known for going all out to make his music resonate. To highlight his work he recently spent a year showing up to events with a fake bruised face, bandages, and, later, faux plastic surgery results.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer said in a statement when it was first announced. “I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

Super Bowl LV between the championship-defending Kansas City Chiefs and hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

