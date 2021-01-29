Advertisement

‘Students Care’ expands program through virtual visits

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A huge population that continues to adapt to the pandemic curve balls are college students.

They are dealing with remote learning....virtual internships and programs (just to name a few ) that are crucial to their college experience.

But instead of letting it get them down...students are getting creative and are using this time to actually care for others.

It is fittingly called- Students Care.

This program connects undergraduate healthcare students with hospitalized children to provide fun, friendship, and support.

Studio 10 spoke with Student Buddies from MSU and around the country.

Although the pandemic is preventing the students from visiting hospitalized children- it’s opening doors to reach other populations, virtually.

Students Care now conducts virtual visits with seniors in isolation.

They also just began these virtual visits and activities with children who are hospitalized.

Here’s how you can learn more about the program and how you can get involved, https://www.students-care.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the GameStop stock controversy?
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Adrian Dominican Sisters
Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

Latest News

517 Living on Studio 10
There are some great events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area
Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington explains how the real estate market will be something to watch in 2021
RV show must go on
Local RV show going on in a different way
cr
National Slow Cooker Month Andy Provenzano’s Recipie