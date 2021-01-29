‘Students Care’ expands program through virtual visits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A huge population that continues to adapt to the pandemic curve balls are college students.

They are dealing with remote learning....virtual internships and programs (just to name a few ) that are crucial to their college experience.

But instead of letting it get them down...students are getting creative and are using this time to actually care for others.

It is fittingly called- Students Care.

This program connects undergraduate healthcare students with hospitalized children to provide fun, friendship, and support.

Studio 10 spoke with Student Buddies from MSU and around the country.

Although the pandemic is preventing the students from visiting hospitalized children- it’s opening doors to reach other populations, virtually.

Students Care now conducts virtual visits with seniors in isolation.

They also just began these virtual visits and activities with children who are hospitalized.

Here’s how you can learn more about the program and how you can get involved, https://www.students-care.org/

