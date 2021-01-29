DeWitt High School’s Rob Zimmerman named 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers won the school’s first state football title on Saturday night. On top of that amazing accomplishment, DeWitt High School’s Rob Zimmerman was named the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
DEWITT PANTHERS
DeWitt won against the River Rouge Panthers 40-30 in the Michigan High School Football Division 3 state championship.
Note: This is DeWitt’s first football state championship and Zimmerman’s first as a head coach.
ROB ZIMMERMAN CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- Zimmerman has 30 seasons of high school football coaching under his belt
- Zimmerman has 25 seasons overall as a head coach
- During his time at DeWitt, Zimmerman has gone 222-45 (83.1%) with 5 state finals appearances, 12 state semi-final appearances, 12 regional titles, 14 district titles, and 18 conference titles
- Zimmerman, a 2016 inductee into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week in week 7 of the 2004 season
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.