Advertisement

DeWitt High School’s Rob Zimmerman named 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers won the school’s first state football title on Saturday night. On top of that amazing accomplishment, DeWitt High School’s Rob Zimmerman was named the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.

DEWITT PANTHERS

DeWitt won against the River Rouge Panthers 40-30 in the Michigan High School Football Division 3 state championship.

Note: This is DeWitt’s first football state championship and Zimmerman’s first as a head coach.

ROB ZIMMERMAN CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Zimmerman has 30 seasons of high school football coaching under his belt
  • Zimmerman has 25 seasons overall as a head coach
  • During his time at DeWitt, Zimmerman has gone 222-45 (83.1%) with 5 state finals appearances, 12 state semi-final appearances, 12 regional titles, 14 district titles, and 18 conference titles
  • Zimmerman, a 2016 inductee into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week in week 7 of the 2004 season

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the GameStop stock controversy?
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Adrian Dominican Sisters
Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

Latest News

Doctors explain why people experience flu-like symptoms after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
AG Nessel announces Human Trafficking Commission’s annual report
The Muskegon amusement park is set to open Memorial Day weekend with new health and safety...
Michigan’s Adventure set to open May 29