Rob Buffington explains how the real estate market will be something to watch in 2021

Buyers will need to be on the lookout for homes
Rob Buffington
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -So far, 2021 has proven to be a seller’s market when it comes to real estate. Rob Buffington, from The Buffington Real Estate Group, gives some advice for both sellers and buyers on how to navigate the real estate market in 2021. There are some simple fixes that you can do to lure in potential buyers. Plus, if you’re a buyer who is looking to buy a home in 2021, be prepared because the inventory is currently very low.

