Postal Service releases 44th Black Heritage stamp

It honors legendary playwright August Wilson.
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.(David Lee | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service’s 44th Black Heritage stamp is now available.

It honors legendary playwright August Wilson who died of liver cancer in 2005 at age 60.

Wilson is hailed as a trailblazer for bringing African American drama to American theater. His work has drawn several iconic performances onstage from James Earl Jones, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Wilson’s play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was adapted into a film starring Davis and the late Chadwich Boseman and was released on Netflix last month. He won two Tony Awards, one in 1987 for best play with Fences and one posthumously in 2017 for best revival of a play with Jitney.

Fences was also adapted into a film in 2016, with Denzel Washington leading the way. Washington has vowed to continue his legacy by adapting the rest of his plays into films for a wider audience saying, “The greatest part of what’s left of my career is making sure that August is taken care of.”

The August Wilson stamp is being issued as a forever stamp in panes of 20 and can be purchased here.

The United States Postal Service's 44th Black Heritage stamp honoring legendary playwright August Wilson is now available.
The United States Postal Service's 44th Black Heritage stamp honoring legendary playwright August Wilson is now available.(USPS.com)

