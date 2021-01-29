Portland St. Patrick sophomore publishes a science-fiction novel on Amazon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As an eighth-grader, he was taking freshman science classes. Now as a sophomore at Portland St. Patrick, he is enrolled in a senior-level physics class. He has turned his passion for science into a published novel.

“I’d never thought I’d be writing a novel when I was in high school,” Joshua Snitgen said.

Joshua has loved science since he was a little kid and it’s something that runs in his family.

“Two of his grandparents are scientists, so he always had an interest,” Joshua’s Father Doug Snitgen said.

His interest is specifically in physics-and that sparked the idea of writing a science fiction novel.

“A lot of the ideas I came up with actually came from the movies and TV shows I watched like The Flash and tomorrow’s Land and eventually I came up with the idea of ‘Project Higgs’, my novel,” Joshua Snitgen said.

The story focuses on a real scientific concept a particle known as Higgs boson.

“The Higgs boson as what a lot of people refer to as the god particle, but it’s the sub-atomic particle that thought to give atoms their mass, their physical, measurable quantity in terms of their mass,” Joshua’s physics teacher, Paul Osbourne said. “To see him write this book is impressive, this young gentleman has creativity coming out of his ears.”

“We’re very proud of him, proud of his determination, and just proud of his hard work to see this project through from start to finish,” Joshua’s mother, Grace Snitgen said.

Joshua started writing his book last September. He told News 10 that he would write up to 500 words a day and by mid-December he had it published on Amazon.

“I’ve never written a novel before. I’m hoping people can see that it’s possible, that if you work hard at something, you can achieve something that big,” Joshua said.

