People still waiting for unemployment benefits nearly one year after filing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week; showing how far the economy still has to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

The problem is compounded by the fact that some people still haven’t received unemployment benefits, nearly a year after filing for them. The Unemployment Insurance Agency says more than 98% of people who filed claims since March have been paid at least once. But for thousands, that’s still not enough.

“The struggle has been beyond tough,” said Mike DePrekel.

DePrekel first filed for unemployment in March when the pandemic first started. He’s been trying to navigate the system ever since.

“I’ve given up on it,” he said.

DePrekel was able to talk to someone about his claim last week for the first time. That allowed him to certify until he got stuck again.

“You hook the wrong thing, put the wrong thing in the computer, the system stops. You don’t have any recourse. There’s nothing you can do. No human you can talk to,” said DePrekel.

The UIA was unavailable to answer questions about DePrekel’s claim Friday.

A spokeswoman said in an email to News 10 that the agency is still working as quickly as possible to make sure those who are eligible get the benefits they are entitled to.

A record number of claims and fraud were blamed for the delays.

“This is more than frustrating. When I can’t speak to anybody, I can’t go into a group,” DePrekel said.

A UIA employee who didn’t want to be identified told News 10 that hundreds of people are facing the same situation. They said they see people owed thousands backlogged in the system, waiting for a manager to sign off.

“When we work, we help people. That’s the only reason we work. We have to help people. We have to help others in order to survive,” said DePrekel.

The UIA is encouraging people who need help to call 1-866-500-0017 or contact an agent using chat and message options through MiWAM account.

Customers with specific claim issues can schedule a phone appointment at Michigan.gov/uia.

