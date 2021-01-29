On The Job Report: 1/29/2021

Customer Service Rep

America’s Preferred Home Warranty

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

Come join our APHW family today!

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is an EOE.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent required.

· Remote work will be required for a short period of time due to social distancing. As such the following items are mandatory:

· This will be a 8-week Virtual Training program

· Must have internet speed of at least 50/100 mbps

· Must have a direct internet connection to your home or the home from which you will work (Comcast, WOW, etc.)

· Must have Chrome Browser (can be downloaded)

· Strong telephone skills

· Good written and verbal communication skills

· Self-motivated with strong work ethic, integrity, and values

· Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook

· Required background and drug screen

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume to aboatright@aphw.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11357560

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11357560

Utility Worker

Transdev Services

Salary: $14.42/hour

Description:

The Utility Worker will perform basic shop duties in a safe manner which include:

performing detailed cleaning, sanitizing, fueling of equipment, and complete standard forms.

The Utility Worker must possess a chauffeur’s license and obtain a CDL with Passenger endorsement within 90 days of hire.

How we are keeping our employees and customers safe:

· Strict adherence to CDC Guidelines.

· Enhanced vehicle and facility cleaning/disinfecting measures with concentrated focus on high frequency touch areas.

· PPE Distribution (Hand Sanitizer, masks, and gloves).

· Social Distancing Enforced.

Shifts Available:

· 2nd shift: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

· 3rd shift: 10 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Responsible for safely moving and positioning a variety of equipment consistent with training.

Responsible for maintaining vehicles inside and out for cleanliness.

Performs basic housekeeping duties in the vehicles, shop, facility, and on the grounds.

Responsible for checking fluid levels and adjusting as needed.

Responsible for fueling equipment.

Other duties as assigned for the efficient operation of the facility.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

· High school diploma or equivalent. Years of qualified job history can be substituted.

· Must possess a chauffeur’s license.

· Must obtain a CDL license with passenger endorsement within 90 days of hire.

· Clean drivers record for the past 5 years.

· Knowledge of shop safety standards.

· Must be self-motivated and able to perform without constant or immediate supervision.

· Must have a strong commitment to safety.

· Must be well organized.

· Must be able to communicate both verbally and in writing.

· Must be able to work flexible hours and/or shifts.

· Ability to work on a team.

Experience:

· 1 year or more of janitorial or auto detailing experience preferred

Skills and Knowledge Required:

· Good oral communication skills.

· Ability to read and follow written and spoken instructions.

· Ability to read, comprehend, and abide by Material Safety Data Sheets and all other safety training materials provided.

· Ability to learn shop processes including fueling vehicles and cleaning vehicles.

· Ability to mix and use a variety of cleaning products as trained.

· Ability to use a variety of equipment such as buffers, scrubbing machines, and other heavy cleaning equipment.

· Attention to details.

Pre-Employment Requirements:

· Must submit to drug testing, physical examination, a criminal background check, and motor vehicle report.

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by the employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

· Less than 10% of work is accomplished in doors and in air conditioned or well ventilated facilities

· Greater than 90% of work is accomplished in an open garage facility.

· Performs physical activities that require considerable use of the arms, repetitive hand wrist motion, and legs and moving the whole body, such as climbing, lifting, balancing, walking, stooping, and handling materials.

· May be asked to lift and carry up to 60 pounds.

· May be exposed to cleaning chemicals, you have access to safety protective gear.

· Will be exposed to the weather at any time and in all conditions.

About Transdev:

Based near Chicago, Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, and shuttle services. Transdev is committed to being the trusted partner of cities and transit authorities through quality execution and innovations in mobility. Its parent company, Transdev Group, is a leading global operator and integrator of mobility operating in 17 countries and provides passengers every day the freedom to connect to what they care about in their cities. www.transdevna.com

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions upon request.

Transdev is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and welcomes all qualified applicants. Applicants will receive fair and impartial consideration without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic data, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or other legally protected status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law. EEO is the Law Poster: http://www1.eeoc.gov/employers/poster.cfm

Drug free workplace

If based in the United States, applicants must be eligible to work in US without restrictions for any employer at any time; be able to pass a drug screen and background check.

How to Apply: Go to www.transdevna.com\careers or call 517-940-7500.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11437873

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11437873

Project Coordinator

Tri-County Office on Aging

Salary: $24.20/hour

Description:

Under the direction of the Community Relations Director, coordinates tasks related to millage-funded supports and services. These duties include the development of internal and external operations and communication plans to support the needs of older adults, as well as data collection and reporting to appropriate county offices and/or other funding agencies.

Essential Job Functions: (Reasonable accommodations will be provided, if necessary, for individuals with disabilities who can perform the essential job functions.)

Work in conjunction with Millage Services Team members with problem solving and the identification, coordination and delivery of services and supports to older adults.

Assist in the development of goals, objectives and policies to address identified needs.

Analyze trends and oversee collection of data, developing narrative and/or numerical reports as needed for funders and other stakeholders.

Collaborate with diverse community members and stakeholder entities, connecting clients to local programs and partners as appropriate.

Work with Outreach Team to update, develop, and help implement outreach tools and initiatives including agency materials and brochures with an emphasis on underserved populations.

Serves as primary contact for Ingham County and other local units of government and communities.

Represents TCOA on committees, collaboratives, and task forces as appropriate.

Make presentations to various committees and groups to help further the Agency’s mission.

Assists in monitoring the status of the senior millage program.

Serve as back-up to Community Relations Director in attending Human Service Collaborative meetings and other community events to educate community partners, leaders and elected officials on TCOA programs.

Examples of job functions listed do not include all tasks which may be found in this position. Duties and responsibilities may be added, deleted or modified at any time.

Reports to: Community Relations Director

Work Location: Lansing, MI

Base work schedule: Full Time, 40 hours/week. Occasional evening or weekend hours may be required during special projects or events.

This position is funded through December 31, 2024.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Commitment to the organization’s missions and goals.

Computer skills sufficient to learn specific departmental software programs.

Ability to maintain confidential information regarding all aspects of client, volunteer, employee and agency information.

Ability to work independently or as part of a team.

Ability to communicate effectively and establish good relationships with staff, clients, volunteers and vendors.

Ability to represent the Agency in a professional manner.

Must have superior verbal, writing and public speaking skills.

Must have excellent research skills and abilities.

Must be able to adjust priorities to meet deadlines in a timely manner.

Ability to meet department standards with regard to job knowledge, client focus, initiative, productivity, communication, teamwork and attendance.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services or related field.

Direct Service experience with older adults and/or adults with disabilities preferred.

Bilingual candidates preferred

Working Conditions:

The work environment is a typical office setting. Safe work practices in regard to office equipment, avoiding trips/falls and fire regulations are required. Travel to other sites is required and may include exposure to unusual elements such as smoke, unpleasant odors, loud noises and extreme temperatures increases.

Physical mobility is required for sitting, walking, standing, bending and lifting/holding/carrying objects of up to 20 pounds. Must be able to drive. Ability to enter and access information using a computer. Must be able to communicate effectively with clients, co-workers, volunteers and vendors in person and over the telephone.

Sensory requirements include exposure to uniform temperatures, conversational noise levels and everyday office activities.

Mental requirements include the ability to handle varying levels of stress.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

All employees who have access to protected health information or personally identifiable information, are required by the HIPAA Privacy & Security Rule to receive training to ensure an understanding and knowledge of the Privacy & Security Rule that corresponds to their duties. Training on the requirements of the HIPAA Privacy & Security Rule and the policies and procedures is a prerequisite for this position. Employees who violate the requirements of the HIPAA Privacy & Security Rule will be subject to discipline up to and including termination of employment.

Tri-County Office on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Employer

How to Apply: To view the complete posting and to apply online visit, https://www.tcoa.org/employment/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11345838

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11345838

