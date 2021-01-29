Michigan’s Adventure set to open May 29

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Opening Day for Michigan’s Adventure has been announced as Memorial Day weekend, particularly May 29.

The Muskegon amusement park stated they continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure the reopening plan meets all necessary health and safety regulations.

In 2020, the park did not open until mid-July after establishing stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and associates.

Michigan’s Adventure is owned by Cedar Fair, which also owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH. Reports say Cedar Point will open nearly two weeks earlier on May 14.

More information on the enhanced health and safety measures at Michigan’s Adventure can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.