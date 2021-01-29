Advertisement

Michigan’s Adventure set to open May 29

The Muskegon amusement park is owned by Cedar Fair, which also owns Cedar Point in Ohio.
The Muskegon amusement park is set to open Memorial Day weekend with new health and safety...
The Muskegon amusement park is set to open Memorial Day weekend with new health and safety protocols in place.(Michigan's Adventure Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Opening Day for Michigan’s Adventure has been announced as Memorial Day weekend, particularly May 29.

The Muskegon amusement park stated they continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure the reopening plan meets all necessary health and safety regulations.

In 2020, the park did not open until mid-July after establishing stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and associates.

Michigan’s Adventure is owned by Cedar Fair, which also owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH. Reports say Cedar Point will open nearly two weeks earlier on May 14.

More information on the enhanced health and safety measures at Michigan’s Adventure can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
What is the GameStop stock controversy?
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Adrian Dominican Sisters
Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of an emergency ordinance requiring...
East Lansing City Council adopts emergency ordinance requiring compliance with public health orders
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd investing $7 million in Super Bowl LV performance
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
Postal Service releases 44th Black Heritage stamp