Michigan tops 557,000 coronavirus cases

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 29, Michigan health officials have reported 1,774 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 new deaths. The state total now sits at 557,883 cases and 14,497 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,219 cases and 60 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,329 cases and 125 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,340 cases and 248 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8 660 cases and 195 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,369 cases and 72 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

