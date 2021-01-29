Michigan receives record number of organ donations in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most unprecedented times, yet a record number of lives were saved in 2020 by organ donors in Michigan.

“It makes me feel proud of my accomplishments but more so that I can sleep at night that somebody is not dead because I could do something about it,” said kidney donor and Lansing resident, Jeannine Gonzales.

“For somebody to take that leap and put themselves out there and to give a part of them to save my life, I mean it’s huge,” said organ recipient, Chad Corey.

Becoming a donor makes such an impact. Just one donor can save up to 75 lives.

“Signing up to be a donor is really simple - you go to the Secretary of State office, they ask you the questions if you want to be a tissue or eye donor and your name goes on the donation registry and that is consent,” said Michigan Gift of Life CEO, Dorrie Dils.

That simple process can be life-changing.

“It was a game-changer for me going from dialysis four hours, three days a week to now being basically living normal only taking medication. It’s a dramatic change,” Corey said.

Lansing resident, Phil Miller is looking for that change with a kidney.

“Been on the donor list since October of 2018,” Miller said.

He told me the pandemic has benefited his health as he is staying away from others.

“Being locked out helped us out a little bit honestly because we didn’t have to worry about going out for a period of seven months,” Miller said.

It also seems like the pandemic hasn’t affected donations either. The Gift of Life has had a record number of organ donors for the third consecutive year. But even though there was a record number of donors, it still can take up to seven years to receive a donation.

“There are certainly days where I can get a little bit down, but you just have to maintain this spirit that it is what it is, and being down about it isn’t going to change that it is happening,” Miller said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2020 had the highest number of organ donors from those who have died, a record of 402 people, which is well over 1,000 organs given to those in need.

