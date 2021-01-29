MHSAA and MDHHS try to figure out how to bring back winter contact sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is no secret that the MHSAA and the MDHHS haven’t always been on the same page.

However, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Executive Director Mark Uyl says they’re getting closer and closer to a common ground. More than anything, the MHSAA plans to get winter sports competing sooner rather than later.

“The previous four days of communication with the health department have been better than they’ve previously been for four months,” said Uyl.

Uyl says they’re closer than they’ve ever been to find a way to let student-athletes play while doing it safely.

“There’s certainly a clear change in communication and dialogue. It’s something that is valued by Director Hertel, we’re appreciative of the communication we’ve had,” he said.

At the forefront of that discussion is bringing winter contact sports back before February 21. The current start date was set by the MDHHS.

“The ball is in MDHHS’s court. We’ll see what kind of answer we get to that question,” he said.

Right now, the MHSAA is not a part of the decision-making process. But Uyl says they’ve gotten to deliver more input then they have before.

“It’s a huge step in the right direction. The communication and dialogue are good, but at some point, but we’re also here pressing for answers and decisions as quickly as possible,” he said.

As for that answer, the number that athletes, coaches, and the MHSAA have been waiting for.

“I’ve not been given a number in any way, shape, or form,” said Uyl.

So, there’s clearly a lot of work left to do to get those “contact winter athletes” playing games.

The MDHHS sent News 10 a statement regarding the recent discussions with the MHSAA.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.