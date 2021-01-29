Lowe’s announces bonuses, plans to hire 50,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers, and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5. Full-time hourly associates will get $300 and part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers. The company has hired 90,000 associates for permanent jobs over the past year. The additional 50,000 workers will be seasonal or full-time positions for what is being called the store’s busiest season.

Job seekers can learn more about open positions on the company’s website here or by texting “JOBS” to LOWES (56937).

