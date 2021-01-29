Advertisement

Local RV show going on in a different way

Price Right Auto & RV is teaming up with another local dealership so the show can still go on
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We know that many events have been cancelled or changed this year due to the pandemic, but a local favorite event is finding a way to still provide something to the public.

Price Right Auto & RV has teamed up with another local RV retailer to still put on a show, albeit a little differently.

The show that is normally held this time of year at the MSU Pavilion, will be held at each respective dealerships while they adhere to social distancing guidelines and have the RVs spaced out on their lots.

