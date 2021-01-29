Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.(Source: Subway/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants.

They have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sandwich chain’s tuna is not actual tuna.

They note in their complaint that the fish is marketed as a premium product Subway uses in its sandwiches and wraps, but the women said independent tests could not find any tuna in it.

Instead, they said testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real but wild caught.

This is not the first time Subway has faced a lawsuit over its sandwiches.

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s bread has too much sugar in it to be called “bread.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
What is the GameStop stock controversy?
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Former Lansing area youth soccer coach sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

Latest News

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
Postal Service releases 44th Black Heritage stamp
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time...
Lowe’s announces bonuses, plans to hire 50,000
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club
French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower.
France considering a third lockdown