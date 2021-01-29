Ionia Sheriff’s Deputies make a strange discovery when investigating home break-in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday in the early evening, Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 3900 block of E. Stage Rd in Ionia Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a teenage girl was home alone in the residence when someone started “ripping on the door handle” in an attempt to gain entry to the home. She called her mother, who in turned called the police.

Upon arrival Ionia Sheriff’s Deputies were able to meet with the complainant and her parents, who had arrived home. The deputies determined that the suspect had gained entry by climbing on a garbage dumpster through a kitchen window. They were told the suspect had fled from the home, dropping several items in the process. The victims reported that the suspect had taken a number of items from the home including a laptop computer and a diamond ring.

As the deputies investigated, they came across a substantial clue: The suspect was still in the home.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had attempted to hide inside the residence, though they were discovered and taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies. The suspect has been identified as Travis Michael Minier, 37, of Ionia.

Minier was arraigned Friday on the following charges: Home Invasion 1st Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin and Multiple outstanding misdemeanor FTA warrants. He is being held at the Ionia County Jail, with bond set by the 64A District Court at $50,000.

