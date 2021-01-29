Holt schools prepare to return to in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a virtual meeting on Thursday night, Holt Public Schools outlined plans to return to in-person learning.

One parent who watched that meeting says this is music to her ears and she’s ready to send her child back.

”The kids just are not able to get the amount of help. Videos are great, the one-on-ones are great. It’s just not the same as in-person learning,” said parent Jayleen Hayward.

Parents of Holt Public School students were on the edge of their seats as the district laid out their plan to resume in-person learning.

“I saw something the other day when they put glass shields on the desks and made them look like cars, that was just a wonderful idea to me,” said Hayward.

And that’s exactly what the district will do – along with requiring that masks are worn on all school grounds and on buses.

WATCH THE VIRTUAL MEETING:

The district has a cleaning routine with newly purchased equipment. When students do return, they’ll be dismissed earlier in the day to finish up their lessons at home.

They will also be remote on Wednesdays and reevaluate each month.

Yet, parents are still left wondering when the exact day will be when they can send their kids back to school.

“There’s not much more that we can do than teaching our children that we have to wash our hands, we have to make sure our space is clean. We have to remember that if we’re touching other people’s things or in other people’s space that we can receive their spit or their germs,” said Hayward.

