GOP legislative leaders respond to State Of The State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Speaker Jason Wentworth and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey say they’re still waiting to see if the Governor’s actions match her words in their response to the State of the State.

They took questions on Thursday and didn’t have a lot of praise. The Republican-led legislature and the governor have been at odds for months over her pandemic decisions.

Governor Whitmer talked a lot about unity, bipartisanship, and common ground in her address, but Shirkey said the most important aspect for him was the fact that she wasn’t wearing a mask. He said it was “delightful”.

“But it’s, to me, gestures and symbols matter, and seeing her in a press conference, wearing a mask, I think sends a very strange symbol. And seeing her last night with a fresh face, I thought it was a fresh new look,” said Shirkey.

The governor called on the legislature to act on several fronts and policies. However, he felt the plans weren’t detailed enough.

“She mostly was doing a rearview mirror presentation, so there wasn’t that much content in the actual presentation, although it was delivered well,” said Shirkey.

Wentworth appreciated the tone of unity but says the overall message wasn’t what he was hoping for.

“I look forward to her new spirit of cooperation. But she still has no plan. The governor spent a lot of time patting herself on the back last night for successes we can’t measure, and for things that need to happen nearly a year ago,” said Wentworth.

What they were looking for is an announcement on schools, bars, restaurants, and sports being able to fully open. That’s despite a new variant hitting the state. They are also demanding a bigger seat at the decision-making table.

“Since March 13 of last year, I have been invited to one conversation with the governor. We’ve been invited to many presentations. The point being this, you can’t govern. You can’t acknowledge input from others by doing one way, one-sided presentations, it requires a conversation,” said Shirkey.

The governor hosts regular data meetings, which they are invited to, but Shirkey says he’s only recently been a part of the agenda.

Governor Whitmer’s office says Republican leadership has always had a seat at the table.

They sent this statement challenging their claims:

“Governor Whitmer is briefed weekly by the top public health experts in the state on COVID-19, including an overview of cases, trends and modeling for the state of Michigan and neighboring states, as well as a discussion of policy interventions. Legislative leadership and their designees have been invited to join the governor’s briefing, however Republican leadership attendance is hit or miss. Governor Whitmer will continue to invite legislators to these calls, as it’s more important than ever to work together to combat our common enemy, COVID-19.”

Her office says the legislature is playing political games:

“We are focused on passing a COVID Recovery Plan that supports vaccines for seniors and educators to get our kids back in school safely, along with support for our small businesses and unemployed workers. We’re not going to be distracted by petty partisan games.”

Wentworth says the House will be sticking with the COVID Plan they introduced this week and doesn’t feel like they are holding schools hostage.

