France considering a third lockdown

(WILX) - France could be on its way to another national lockdown.

A jump in coronavirus cases over the past week has officials weighing their options. This week, France saw its biggest one-day increase since mid-November when the country was in its second lockdown.

Experts say this is another sign that a tighter curfew is not containing the virus. However, there is fear that civil unrest would break out at the announcement of a third lockdown.

Since the pandemic began, France has had over 3 million cases and 74,000 deaths.

