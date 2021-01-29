Advertisement

France considering a third lockdown

A jump in coronavirus cases over the past week has officials weighing their options.
French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - France could be on its way to another national lockdown.

A jump in coronavirus cases over the past week has officials weighing their options. This week, France saw its biggest one-day increase since mid-November when the country was in its second lockdown.

Experts say this is another sign that a tighter curfew is not containing the virus. However, there is fear that civil unrest would break out at the announcement of a third lockdown.

Since the pandemic began, France has had over 3 million cases and 74,000 deaths.

