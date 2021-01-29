Emergent BioSolutions workers have yet to receive vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergent BioSolutions is working with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to produce COVID-19 vaccines. As of now, the specialized workers are vulnerable to the same virus they’re making vaccines to protect against.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have dealt with numerous infections in our facilities,” said Sean Kirk, Executive Vice-President of Manufacturing Operations at Emergent BioSolutions.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail explains that even though Emergent BioSolutions Lansing location isn’t directly involved in the production of the COVID vaccine, they’re still vitally important to be among the first of the 1B group C class to get it.

In Lansing, Emergent BioSolutions is the only manufacturer in the entire country helping with producing the anthrax vaccine; probably making them even more critical than a lot of other critical manufacturing.

With the specialized skillsets of their workers, companies like Emergent BioSolutions aren’t able to bolster or quickly replace staff members when they get sick, which can cause a setback in production.

“When we have a quarantine that could potentially impact an entire manufacturing shift because these folks work in close proximity to each other, you can imagine that it could bring a manufacturing system down indefinitely. We could lose the opportunity to produce a lot of product. These lots of vaccines we’re talking about here are not immaterial numbers. There are a lot of doses in every one of them,” said Kirk.

