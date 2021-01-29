East Lansing City Council adopts emergency ordinance requiring compliance with public health orders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of an emergency ordinance requiring compliance with public health orders.

Under the ordinance, any person who violates a public health order that was issued by the State of Michigan, the Ingham County Health Department, or the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (including health officers and directors) would be subject to a municipal civil infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The emergency order goes into effect Friday, Jan. 29 and will remain in effect until it is either amended or repealed through an ordinance adopted by the city council.

“This ordinance will provide our police officers with the continued ability to write tickets for violations of public health orders, including the current gathering limits that have been put into place for the health and safety of community members,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 detected in our state, it is more important than ever to be vigilant. That means continuing to wear a mask, practice safe physical distancing, avoid gatherings and practice regular hand washing.”

In addition to the latest ordinance, the East Lansing community is reminded of the following public health and emergency orders:

Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and two households.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and three households in parts of East Lansing. The restricted area stretches from the northern edge of the MSU campus to Burcham Drive, bounded by the Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties that are adjacent to those streets.

Outdoor gatherings at residential venues throughout the remainder of the community are limited to no more than 25 people and three households.

All persons participating in gatherings must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose, including gathering for the purpose of transportation and at businesses, offices, schools, organized events, and more.

Face masks are required within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces.

An ordinance similar to this latest one expired at the end of 2020.

