Doctors explain why people experience flu-like symptoms after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors said people who receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are likely to experience flu-like symptoms including fever, headaches, chills, and body aches.

McLaren Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Christine Perry said these symptoms are normal when receiving a vaccine.

“Actually getting those symptoms are a good sign. It’s a sign of a healthy immune system,” said Perry. “When we get that second dose of the vaccine, our bodies are even working harder and fighting harder to develop an immunity to COVID-19.”

Claire Quainton received her second dose of the vaccine recently and said she is still battling a small headache.

“The day of, I had some pain in the site of the injection, but that’s pretty typical with any shot. The day after I had body aches, joint pain, nausea headache, low-grade fever, It was just high enough they wouldn’t let me work. But I probably wouldn’t have worked anyway,” said Quainton.

Quainton said she has no doubt the vaccine is working.

She said, “It’s a natural immune response. So, it didn’t deter me, it didn’t scare me, it’s just part of getting a vaccine.”

Some people are against receiving the vaccine because of how quickly it was made, but Dr. Perry said it’s safe and she has faith that it works.

“People will say in contrast the vaccine was developed very quickly, but never in a period in history have we had so many scientists and medical personnel develop something altogether with this kind of fortitude,” said Dr. Perry.

Dr. Perry said the symptoms are manageable and last between 12 and 48 hours.

She said to avoid taking Motrin or Tylenol for the first eight hours after the shot.

