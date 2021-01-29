BWL’s new plan to set direction for the next few years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) Board of Commissioners approved a new strategic plan for the utility that includes a commitment to clean energy and climate awareness.

BWL is on track to become Michigan’s cleanest electric utility by increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing energy waste.

The strategic plan was developed in collaboration with BWL’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) over 2020 to set the BWL’s strategic priorities for 2021 to 2025.

Through 18 stakeholder meetings and five public meetings held throughout the BWL’s service territory, promotion on the utility’s social media channels, and through a survey of 400 residential and 300 business customers, the direction was clear.

SOME MAJOR GOALS FOR BWL

To end all use of coal in its power plants and to deliver 40 percent of power from renewable sources and energy efficiency programs by 2030

The BWL will now seek to deliver 50 percent of its power from clean energy sources in 2030 and to be a carbon-neutral utility by 2040

FIVE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Priority 1: Customer and Community - to enhance the customer utility experience and enrich the community we serve.



Priority 2: Workforce Engagement and Diversity - to maintain a workforce that embraces safety, is agile, diverse, and engage and prepared to support the BWL’s success.



Priority 3: Climate and Environment - to maintain a leadership role in providing energy solutions that support a sustainable planet.



Priority 4: Operational Resiliency and Continuous Improvement - to apply principles of operational resilience and continuous improvement to all organizational assets, such as equipment, people and knowledge.



Priority 5: Financial Stability - to maintain a financially viable organization.



The BWL’s 2021 strategic plan is committed to diversity and inclusion, workplace safety, customer service, and innovation.

BWL’s new 250 megawatt (MWs) Delta Energy Park is also nearing completion and is expected to be operational in Fall 2021. They also have a newly updated mission and vision statement.

For the full Strategic Plan, click here.

