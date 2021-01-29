Bellevue family seeks justice after finding their missing dog dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Bellevue family is searching for answers after finding their missing dog dead.

“He was very protective over the girls, would follow us anywhere,” said owner Amanda Force.

Denver was rescued from the Calhoun County Animal Shelter back in 2018.

“He was emaciated. You could see his bones. He had kennel cough really bad,” said Force.

Force and her girls nursed Denver back to health and he became a member of the family.

“He would let me put my head on him,” said 8-year-old Hazil.

Force said he was extremely loyal.

“I would be out in my kayak in our pond and he would swim out after me and try and get in the kayak with me. That dog was so loyal,” said Force.

It‘s because of that loyalty that when he went missing June 28, Force says she knew he couldn’t have run away.

“I was like, something’s going on with my dog. “I called my friends to come over and help me search for him. We saddled up the horses and we went out in the woods looking. I went to my church, and we printed off a bunch of posters, and I drove everywhere and posted flyers for him,” said Force.

Six months of searching and wanted posters later, they finally got a tip.

“Look out at a certain place like it’s 10 miles from here. It’s out in the middle of a field by a mud pit by the fence. Look for him out there,” Force says the message said.

Just where they suggested, they found Denver buried in a shallow hole and shot in the head.

“We found his collar. It just, everything just adds up. I knew he wasn’t going to run away,” said Force.

They’re still grieving and heartbroken. Time heals, but it’s still too soon.

Now that they found him, they have closure. But what the family really wants are answers and justice.

“I think he deserves justice. There was no right in him being taken out like that,” said Force.

Michigan State Police say this is still an open investigation so they can’t comment on the case, but it was sent to the Eaton County Prosecutors office for review.

If you want to keep up with this case you can follow Justice for Denver on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.