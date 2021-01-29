AG Nessel announces Human Trafficking Commission’s annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission’s 2020 Annual Report.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission has not lost sight of its objectives and has persevered through these challenging times by continuing to raise awareness, provide trainings and outreach, and pursue opportunities so that our state is better positioned to address human trafficking,” Nessel said. “I commend each member of the Commission for their devoted efforts, and look forward to working with Gov. Whitmer and the Legislature in this new term to advance our legislative proposals and provide additional tools and resources to combat this heinous violation of human rights.”

The Commission works through seven subcommittees: Training and Education, Data Collection and Research, Victim Services, Public Awareness, Policy and Legislation, Courts, and Funding and Resources. The 2020 report provides a review of each committee’s work along with a plan for 2021.

The Commission’s stated goals for 2021 are in many ways a continuation of the work done in 2020. Attorney General Nessel says they’ll be working to reintroduce a legislative package designed to hinder human trafficking, improve state practices for interacting with survivors of human trafficking, expand resources available on the Commission webpage, deploy safe in-person listening sessions for victims of human trafficking and identify additional funding partners.

A copy of the 2020 Michigan Human Trafficking Commission report can be accessed here.

