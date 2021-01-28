Advertisement

Watson Formally Requests Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the...
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-HOUSTON (AP) - Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the move. Houston’s star quarterback has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt. Word of his request comes a day after a source told The Associated Press that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start. Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time.

