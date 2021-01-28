Watson Formally Requests Trade

-HOUSTON (AP) - Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the move. Houston’s star quarterback has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt. Word of his request comes a day after a source told The Associated Press that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start. Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time.