Thursday is National Data Privacy Day

A few small steps could make a big difference in protecting your cyber profile.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Check the passwords and security settings on your devices.

Thursday is Data Privacy Day and the perfect reminder to safeguard your personal information.

It is easy to overlook security concerns with the conveniences offered by technology, but not being proactive could put you at risk. Hackers can steal your personal information like social security numbers, bank accounts, and birth dates and use that to steal your identity.

Experts suggest using the day to update passwords, check your bank statements, and check your privacy settings on devices like phones and tablets. A few small steps could make a big difference in protecting your cyber profile.

