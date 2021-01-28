Teachers, elderly, disappointed after several attempts for a COVID vaccine appointment

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Out of the 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses received at Ingham County Health Department every week, only 25 percent of that goes to the 1B category, which includes teachers in addition to others.

Simply, the demand just does not meet the supply.

“We specifically set aside appointments for teachers but we work with a district or a few districts at a time but all districts will get appointments with us as we have vaccine availability,” Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail said.

St. Thomas Aquinas is one of those schools included and still all their teachers have not received their vaccine.

“I applied to that link on the ninth and I got an email back saying they didn’t have appointments and they would contact me when they had some available and I tried again today and I got the same response,” music teacher, Jessica Murphy said.

Jessica told me other staff in the dioceses and in her school had no problem getting through and getting a reply for an appointment.

“We’ve been in-person since August. I’m back to work. I had a baby in November, so not only am I back to work in-person and I have a new baby home, not being able to try and protect myself and hopefully, protect my baby is really frustrating,” Murphy said.

Ingham County Health Department said the intermediate school district known as ISD is responsible.

“We reach out to each district when we have more vaccines available. Then, the ISD works with each school district and then we get them scheduled,” Vail said.

Also included in the 1B category are people 75 years of age and older and it seems like they have the same issue in Barry and Eaton County according to Erica Leigh whose parents are in their 80′s.

“I want them vaccinated. This is a lifeline for them. Their life is kind of just between the walls of their home now and they want to enjoy their life,” Leigh said.

Leigh tried to get appointments made for her parents and had no luck. When she finally called the health department, they said it was simply a supply issue.

“So many people are desperate to get this vaccine and I will say as public health we are desperate to get that vaccine to them as soon as we have it available to us,” said Barry-Eaton Health Department Planner, Anne Barna.

