State legislature looking for answers on high school sports pause

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out why some high school winter sports are still on hold.

Under the latest order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, close-contact high school sports are not allowed until at least February 21.

Committees in both the House and Senate heard from student-athletes, parents, and coaches about the state’s decision on Thursday.

The hearings were part of the legislature’s ongoing effort to look into the state’s response to the pandemic.

“We are trying to make sure that their stories are told,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, (R) Shelbyville.

The legislature has been looking into the state’s pandemic response for months with the Joint COVID -19 Oversight Committee.

That committee was dissolved at the start of the new term and that job is now in other committees

The Senate Education and Career Readiness and House Oversight Committees.

“I think so often government doesn’t listen to the people. Instead, the government is listening to certain special interests,” said Rep. Johnson.

Rep. Johnson chairs the House Oversight Committee. He said while Governor Whitmer and her administration are making decisions to keep people healthy from COVID-19, they need to be looking at the bigger picture.

“The data shows school sports can be done safely. The mental health of our kids is reliant on this. It is very important for us to allow them this opportunity so they can remain healthy,” said Rep. Johnson.

“My heart aches for the isolation and the impacts our kids, high school kids, all kids of all ages, and really all of us in the state of Michigan are going through,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township.

Rep. Brixie is the committee’s minority chair. She said while high school sports might be important for students’ mental health, it shouldn’t be the priority.

“It seems to me our priority should be first to get our schools safely reopened without increasing infection rates. Once we can accomplish that, then the sports is the second layer of that,” said Rep. Brixie.

Rep. Johnson said MDHHS is expected to talk about the state’s vaccine distribution plan during the House Oversight Committee hearing next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.