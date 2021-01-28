State leaders support Biden’s latest healthcare-related orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are in support of President Biden’s decision to open a Health Insurance Marketplace special enrollment period and to make Medicaid requirements less strict.

OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ORDER

The Biden order creates a new special enrollment period to help people retain health coverage during the pandemic purchase a plan without requiring a “qualifying life event”

Open enrollment for 2021 coverage ended on Dec. 15, 2020 and, after a joint DIFS/MDHHS open enrollment outreach effort

267,070 Michiganders purchased health coverage on the Health Insurance Marketplace

Michigan dealt with an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults and thousands of Michiganders remain uninsured due to the pandemic

The state will launch outreach efforts to help Michiganders sign up for health coverage during this upcoming special enrollment period that will run from Feb. 15 through May 15

MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS ORDER

President Biden issued another order, which requires federal agencies to look at policies that make it hard to sign up for health coverage enrollment

The order also asks federal agencies to review certain Medicaid work requirements so that low-income people can receive coverage too

Michigan’s Medicaid program and its Medicaid expansion program, the Healthy Michigan Plan, are administered by MDHHS

“No Michigander should have to worry about access to quality, affordable health care, especially during a pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan saw an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults, and there are still thousands of people who need coverage. President Joe Biden’s executive order to reopen the health insurance marketplace will go a long way in expanding health coverage to Michiganders and I couldn’t be more grateful for his leadership during this difficult time.”

