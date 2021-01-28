Pizza Hut introduces Detroit-style pizza
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Jan. 26, Pizza Hut introduced new handcrafted Detroit-Style pizza. The pizza is now available across the country.
WHAT IS IT?
Detroit-Style Pizza is rectangular in shape, with tons of cheesiness, loaded toppings, and a vine-ripened tomato sauce.
In Pizza Hut fashion, the Detroit-Style pizza was developed and perfected for over a year. The Pizza Hut team reportedly crafted more than 500 different pizzas and tested them until the product was ready for sale.
According to Pizza Hut, the Detroit-Style pizza has four different recipes:
- Double Cheesy: Layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan
- Meaty Deluxe: Loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni
- Supremo: Topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers
- Detroit Double Pepperoni: Topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and another 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni
