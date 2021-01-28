Advertisement

Parents threaten to sue Maryland schools

Parents say there is enough medical evidence for schools to re-open safely right now.
A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids' schools do not...
A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids' schools do not reopen for in-person learning soon.(WHSV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids’ schools do not reopen for in-person learning soon.

Currently, there is no timeline for when Baltimore County students will head back in the classroom. Parents say there is enough medical evidence for schools to re-open safely right now.

In recent months, a “re-open schools group” has been turning up the heat on the county to at least give parents a choice.

A former state lawmaker and community organizer support their efforts.

“The days of lack of communication by the board and the superintendent and the administration are over,” Pat McDonough said.

“We want to go back but I think ultimately it has to be done safely and I think that’s our main priority right now,” high school student Varun Khushalani said.

Baltimore County Public Schools said that they will be sharing a timeline for their phased-in re-opening plans with stakeholders and partners soon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer
Highlights from Governor Whitmer’s 2021 State of The State address
Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
Joshua Colon is facing 16 felony counts, including forgery and falsifying medical records.
Firefighter arrested for vaccine theft
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Ingham County Health Department to begin vaccinating people age 65-69 years old for COVID-19

Latest News

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers Respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the U.S. government said it will require airline passengers entering...
New rules for travelers coming from Mexico
Non-profit groups take different stances on Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies