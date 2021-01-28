Parents threaten to sue Maryland schools

(WILX) - A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids’ schools do not reopen for in-person learning soon.

Currently, there is no timeline for when Baltimore County students will head back in the classroom. Parents say there is enough medical evidence for schools to re-open safely right now.

In recent months, a “re-open schools group” has been turning up the heat on the county to at least give parents a choice.

A former state lawmaker and community organizer support their efforts.

“The days of lack of communication by the board and the superintendent and the administration are over,” Pat McDonough said.

“We want to go back but I think ultimately it has to be done safely and I think that’s our main priority right now,” high school student Varun Khushalani said.

Baltimore County Public Schools said that they will be sharing a timeline for their phased-in re-opening plans with stakeholders and partners soon.

