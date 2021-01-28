Non-profit groups take different stances on Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There were mixed feelings on Wednesday night as two nonprofits falling on opposite sides of the political spectrum state their positions with Governor Whitmer’s policies so far.

“She’s made tough decisions and I know she’s not always gonna make everybody happy-but especially in terms of COVID. I know she has saved thousands of lives,” said Gilda Jacobs, Michigan League for Public Policy CEO.

“We’re just not sure how good we have to be in order to take those next steps about liberalizing the state’s restrictions,” said James Hohman, Director of Fiscal Policy for Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

“We’re very pleased with what we’ve seen so far, in terms of what she’s talking about and actually what she’s done in the past year,” said Jacobs.

Gilda Jacobs, President, and CEO of the Michigan League for public policy say they’re in support of the governor’s COVID relief plan, but they’d like to see a shift in priorities.

“Where people are really worried about feeding their kids,”

She says with more federal money coming into the state, it’s a good time for Michiganders to get help with housing as well.

“A lot of help has been given to homeowners in terms of their mortgages, but not so much with rental assistance,” said Jacobs.

She says that federal money will have to go through the legislature. James Hohman hopes the governor will work better with the legislature this year.

“She needs to work with the legislature for this upcoming year, she can’t go at it alone and keep butting heads with the legislative branch of government,” said Hohman.

Hohman says he hasn’t been in support of the COVID-19 restrictions --- in comparison to other states.

“She has been more restrictive and I think if we’re going to be more restrictive, the governor should be more transparent and that’s something we haven’t seen from her,” said Hohman. “That way people can prepare because numbers are improving we just don’t know when kids can go back to playing sports for instance.”

He says he’d like for her to be more direct about thresholds the state needs to reach for in order to see a bit of normalcy.

