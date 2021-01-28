Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing offered support to the Adrian Dominican Sisters of Lenawee County after news broke that nine religious sisters died in the past two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak.

“With great regret, I was informed today of the death of nine of our Adrian Dominican Sisters due to COVID-19. May they rest in peace. It is all the more bittersweet to learn of this sad news upon the Feast of Saint Thomas Aquinas, usually a day of great festivity for the Dominican order,” said Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing.

“The Adrian Dominicans have been an integral part of the fabric of Catholic life in this part of Michigan for over a century. Hence, they are well-known and much-loved by many within the Diocese of Lansing. I would like to assure Sister Patricia Siemen, Prioress, and all the Adrian Dominican community of my sympathy, prayers, and support in the days and weeks to come. Saint Dominic, pray for them,” he said.

The General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters maintains that they will “continue to practice stringent protocols, including quarantines, to mitigate further spread of the virus.”

In total, the female religious community in Adrian has had 46 positive cases of COVID-19 so far with 25 recoveries and 12 cases still active.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.