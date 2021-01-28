Advertisement

Nine Adrian Dominican Sisters die of COVID-19

Adrian Dominican Sisters
Adrian Dominican Sisters(Adrian Dominican Sisters)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing offered support to the Adrian Dominican Sisters of Lenawee County after news broke that nine religious sisters died in the past two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak.

“With great regret, I was informed today of the death of nine of our Adrian Dominican Sisters due to COVID-19. May they rest in peace. It is all the more bittersweet to learn of this sad news upon the Feast of Saint Thomas Aquinas, usually a day of great festivity for the Dominican order,” said Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing.

“The Adrian Dominicans have been an integral part of the fabric of Catholic life in this part of Michigan for over a century. Hence, they are well-known and much-loved by many within the Diocese of Lansing. I would like to assure Sister Patricia Siemen, Prioress, and all the Adrian Dominican community of my sympathy, prayers, and support in the days and weeks to come. Saint Dominic, pray for them,” he said.

The General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters maintains that they will “continue to practice stringent protocols, including quarantines, to mitigate further spread of the virus.”

In total, the female religious community in Adrian has had 46 positive cases of COVID-19 so far with 25 recoveries and 12 cases still active.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer
Highlights from Governor Whitmer’s 2021 State of The State address
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute

Latest News

Robert Cole celebrating his 101st birthday.
101-year-old Michigan man beats COVID-19
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line