New Vegan restaurant VEG-N opening In Lansing

A new plant-based restaurant is bringing new food options to Lansing.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a vegan, or just looking to eat a little healthier in the new year...

Veg-N started as a food truck in 2019.

Even though a lot of restaurants have been struggling during the pandemic, the founder felt like a brick and mortar restaurant was the right next step.

Right now they’re offering a drive-thru option to limit in-person interaction.

Veg-N says whether you’re vegan or not, they have options for everyone.

“We’re here for you if it’s one meal or if it’s a whole lifestyle change that you’re after. We’re not here to take your meat away by any means, we just want to add something new to the area that the area has definitely been lacking.” said Christabelle Dozeman, CEO and Cofounder of Veg-N

The owners are hoping to open February 1-st, when restaurants are allowed to reopen for in-person dining across the state.

