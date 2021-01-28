Advertisement

New rules for travelers coming from Mexico

Mexico City’s International Airport has a clinic travelers can use for a test.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the U.S. government said it will require airline passengers entering...
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the U.S. government said it will require airline passengers entering the country to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. It will take effect Jan. 26.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travelers in Mexico are rushing to get coronavirus tests now that the U.S. requires a negative result to enter the country.

The new rules took effect Tuesday which mandate nearly all international air passengers to test negative. They must show proof of a test taken within three days of travel, or proof of COVID-19 recovery, to enter the United States.

Travelers are using a clinic at Mexico City’s International Airport before their flights to get the test.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
Joshua Colon is facing 16 felony counts, including forgery and falsifying medical records.
Firefighter arrested for vaccine theft
Whitmer
Highlights from Governor Whitmer’s 2021 State of The State address
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Ingham County Health Department to begin vaccinating people age 65-69 years old for COVID-19

Latest News

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing
A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids' schools do not...
Parents threaten to sue Maryland schools
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers Respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
Non-profit groups take different stances on Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies