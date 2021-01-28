New rules for travelers coming from Mexico

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travelers in Mexico are rushing to get coronavirus tests now that the U.S. requires a negative result to enter the country.

The new rules took effect Tuesday which mandate nearly all international air passengers to test negative. They must show proof of a test taken within three days of travel, or proof of COVID-19 recovery, to enter the United States.

Travelers are using a clinic at Mexico City’s International Airport before their flights to get the test.

