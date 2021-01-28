National Slow Cooker Month Andy Provenzano’s Recipie
Andy shares with us his delicious Slow cooker Recipie, Andy’s Natural Beef Stew
Ingredients Needed-
Any Cut of Boneless Beef
20 Small Potatoes Halved
1lb Package of Petite Carrots
4 Stalks Celery
Package of Small Whole Mushrooms
1 Cup Water
3 Beef Boulin Cubes
Soy Sauce
Directions-1. Put cup of beef in first
2. Add 1 cup of water and 3 beef boulin cubes
3. Add halved potatoes
4. Add carrots on top of potatoes
5. Add cut up celery
6. Add mushrooms
