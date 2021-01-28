Advertisement

National Slow Cooker Month Andy Provenzano’s Recipie

Andy shares with us his delicious Slow cooker Recipie, Andy’s Natural Beef Stew
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Ingredients Needed-

Any Cut of Boneless Beef

20 Small Potatoes Halved

1lb Package of Petite Carrots

4 Stalks Celery

Package of Small Whole Mushrooms

1 Cup Water

3 Beef Boulin Cubes

Soy Sauce

Directions-1. Put cup of beef in first

2. Add 1 cup of water and 3 beef boulin cubes

3. Add halved potatoes

4. Add carrots on top of potatoes

5. Add cut up celery

6. Add mushrooms

