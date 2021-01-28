Advertisement

NASA honors the fallen crew members of Apollo 1, Columbia, and Challenger

The crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded over Kennedy Space Center on January...
The crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded over Kennedy Space Center on January 28, 1986. Left to right: Teacher-in-Space Christa McAuliffe and astronauts Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Mission Commander Dick Scobee, astronaut Ronald McNair, pilot Mike Smith, and astronaut Ellison Onizuka.(NASA)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance. On this day, NASA honors and reflects on the lives lost during important, history-making space missions.

NASA released a tribute video:

NASA Remembers Fallen Heroes

35 years ago today, the space shuttle Challenger and all seven crew members aboard were lost. On this Day of Remembrance, we honor the Challenger crew and all who gave their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery: youtu.be/CnqCWo46fzM #NASARemembers

Posted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Thursday, January 28, 2021

This video honors the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia, and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion occurred.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer
Highlights from Governor Whitmer’s 2021 State of The State address
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Lawmakers respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State
VEG-N opening next week
New vegan restaurant VEG-N opening in Lansing
Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute

Latest News

MI legislature on sports
MI legislature hearings on sports delays
Cross country skiing for the first time
cross country skiing part 2
High school athletes speak at Michigan House Oversight hearing
RV Show
RV SHOW PART 2