NASA honors the fallen crew members of Apollo 1, Columbia, and Challenger

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance. On this day, NASA honors and reflects on the lives lost during important, history-making space missions.

NASA released a tribute video:

NASA Remembers Fallen Heroes 35 years ago today, the space shuttle Challenger and all seven crew members aboard were lost. On this Day of Remembrance, we honor the Challenger crew and all who gave their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery: youtu.be/CnqCWo46fzM #NASARemembers Posted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Thursday, January 28, 2021

This video honors the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia, and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion occurred.

