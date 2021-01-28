NASA honors the fallen crew members of Apollo 1, Columbia, and Challenger
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance. On this day, NASA honors and reflects on the lives lost during important, history-making space missions.
NASA released a tribute video:
This video honors the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia, and the space shuttle Challenger.
Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion occurred.
