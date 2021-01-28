The MSU women’s basketball team are back in action

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans are back in action after a week-long pause due to a COVID-19 issue with the team.

They took on Wisconsin for their first game back last weekend, and are set to face their next opponent, Maryland, tomorrow night.

It looks like the Spartans haven’t had any other COVID-19 issues since they are cleared to play tomorrow.

They were ready to take on in-state rival Michigan twice this week on Tuesday and Thursday, but the University of Michigan put a pause on all-athletic events; leading to both of those games getting postponed.

They’ve continued to practice safely all week and were able to re-shuffle the schedule.

The Maryland game was moved up from February 10 to tomorrow night.

That was to fill the void left by the Michigan games.

While the Spartans were able to make a positive change, they’ve learned this season that anything is possible.

The team has moved past their COVID-19 issue from the last few weeks. They had one player test positive and they isolated the rest of the team for the time being.

They came back strong against Wisconsin. It was the Spartans’ largest margin of victory in a big ten game under Head Coach Suzy Merchant.

“It was really crazy because we played Wisconsin, and then all of a sudden we heard we were playing Michigan twice. Then the same day or the next day, we weren’t playing them at all and they were completely shut down,” said Suzy Merchant. “So we were looking forward to playing them and it was going to be a really busy week and of course, we were all ready to play our rivals and it was going to be a great game. We understand it and we’re just looking forward to this next one on the schedule in Maryland and trying to focus on that one and being able to get the win there.”

The game against number 7 Maryland tips off tomorrow at 4 p.m. The Terrapins are first in the nation in scoring, and second in rebounds per game.

Earlier this season, Maryland edged Michigan State in East Lansing.

