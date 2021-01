LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has promoted Travares Tillman to the program’s cornerbacks coach. Tucker joined the staff las season as a senior defensive assistant. Harlon Barnett will now transition from cornerbacks to secondary coach. Tillman is 43 years old and played seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive back.

