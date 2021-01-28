Michigan State men’s basketball back on the court after 20-day pause

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been 20 days since the Michigan State men’s basketball team played its last game. COVID-19 issues on the team led to a two-week pause and three postponed games. They’re finally back on the road on Thursday night facing Rutgers.

Head Coach Tom Izzo says this 20-day period was unique. The team was divided into separate locker rooms with those who’ve had it in one, and those who haven’t in another. They were able to have more film sessions and stay socially distant that way.

If there’s one lesson to be learned from this break, it’s that anything can change for any team.

“The way these guys have handled it to me has been unbelievable. Every day when I get to practice, I kind of appreciate the energy they bring and the fact that they want to be there and the fact that they’ve followed the protocol about as good as anybody I’d ask,” said Izzo. “I don’t live with them 24 hours a day. But I’ll be honest with you. I am very comfortable in my skin and their skin on what I’ve heard, what I’ve seen, and what they’re doing.”

The game tips off at 7 p.m. on FS1. We will have the highlights on News 10 and on WILX.com.

