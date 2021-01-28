Advertisement

Michigan Senate Majority Leader, Speaker respond to State of the State

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer
Highlights from Governor Whitmer’s 2021 State of The State address
Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
Joshua Colon is facing 16 felony counts, including forgery and falsifying medical records.
Firefighter arrested for vaccine theft
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Ingham County Health Department to begin vaccinating people age 65-69 years old for COVID-19

Latest News

VEG-N opening next week
New Vegan restaurant VEG-N opening In Lansing
It is easy to overlook security concerns with the conveniences offered by technology, but not...
Thursday is National Data Privacy Day
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing
A group of parents in Maryland are threatening legal action if their kids' schools do not...
Parents threaten to sue Maryland schools