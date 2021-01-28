Michigan officials report 1,872 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 28, Michigan health officials have reported 1,872 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 80 deaths. The state total now sits at 556,109 cases and 14,491 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,204 cases and 59 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,268 cases and 124 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,195 cases and 247 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,603 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,355 cases and 67 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

