Maryland Routs MSU Women

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seventh ranked Maryland used a 17-0 first quarter run Thursday afternoon to rout Michigan State, 92-52 in women’s basketball at College Park, Md. The Spartans lost by three points in a game in East Lansing earlier this month. Nia Clouden paced Michigan State with 15 points. The Spartans trailed 50-30 at halftime. Maryland improved to 12-2 on the season and the Spartans fall to 9-3, 4-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State plays at Indiana at 4:30pm on Sunday.

